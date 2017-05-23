× Delivery man robbed on Poplar Avenue

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — Authorities are seeking the public’s help following an early morning robbery in Germantown.

A man was making deliveries in the 9000 block of Poplar Avenue when he was approached by two men.

He said they did not appear to have any weapons, but they did force him to hand over the merchandise.

The victim was not injured.

Both suspects fled the scene in a late model silver Toyota Rav4.

They were seen heading southbound on Forest Hill Irene.

The suspects are described as two black males between 5”10 and 6” 0”ft tall, weighing between 160 and170 lbs.

One suspect was wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

The second was wearing a navy blue hoodie, dark pants and had a checkered black and red bandana covering his face.

Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to please contact Germantown Crime Stoppers at (901) 757-CASH or by email at Tips@Germantown-TN.gov.