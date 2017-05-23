× Collierville’s Independence Day Celebration to feature local heroes

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Planning for this year’s Independence Day Celebration is underway and officials in Collierville need your help!

According to a news release, the town is searching for pictures of men and women who have served in our nation’s armed forces.

The images will be part of a special presentation that highlights years of service, military branch, rank and decorations for valor.

There will even be a section dedicated to the memory of those who were killed in action or have passed away.

To submit photographs, email Jennifer Casey at jcasey@ci.collierville.tn.us.

Please include the photo, full name, rank, military branch, years of service and decorations of valor.

Officials said a photo is not required for a service member to be honored.

All information must be submitted by June 16.