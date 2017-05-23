Collierville’s Independence Day Celebration to feature local heroes
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Planning for this year’s Independence Day Celebration is underway and officials in Collierville need your help!
According to a news release, the town is searching for pictures of men and women who have served in our nation’s armed forces.
The images will be part of a special presentation that highlights years of service, military branch, rank and decorations for valor.
There will even be a section dedicated to the memory of those who were killed in action or have passed away.
To submit photographs, email Jennifer Casey at jcasey@ci.collierville.tn.us.
Please include the photo, full name, rank, military branch, years of service and decorations of valor.
Officials said a photo is not required for a service member to be honored.
All information must be submitted by June 16.