City Council votes to lower Beale Street Bucks price to $5

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A fiery discussion has come to a close, with City Council voting to drop the Beale Street Bucks program's price to $5.

That money is just to cover the security, and City Council will then create a task force to study the concerns this summer.

The program previously charged visitors $10 on summer Saturdays after 10 p.m. In return, patrons received an $8 voucher to be used in the local businesses.

Since Beale Street Bucks started last summer, it's created controversy, and Tuesday's discussion didn't come easily.

Mayor Jim Strickland, who asked City Council to vote against ending the program, said the decision to cut the price "risks public safety and will cost taxpayers money."