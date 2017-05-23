× City Council proposes dipping into police overtime to give all city workers a raise

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Robbing Peter to pay Paul? Members of the Memphis City Council want to give all city workers — including top administrators — a raise, but it would come at a cost: dipping into police overtime.

It’s something the Memphis Police director says can’t happen.

Director Michael Rallings didn’t mince his words when he told the council what he thought of that plan.

He says his overtime budget is critical in keeping the city safe with his short staff, and he broke down the most recent pay period to show the council why.

