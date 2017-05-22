× Women robbed in the University of Memphis area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspect is behind bars for a pair of violent armed robberies in the University of Memphis area over the weekend.

Police arrested 27-year-old Michael Hurst for aggravated robbery.

According to police, Hurst confessed to robbing two women early Sunday morning.

The first robbery happened around 2:30 a.m. on Southern Ave. near South Highland St.

Police say Hurst ran up behind the victim as she was walking to her apartment.

The victim says he grabbed her arm, put a gun to her head and threatened her.

He only got away with $1.50 and the woman wasn’t hurt.

The second robbery happened about 30 minutes later on Patterson St. near Spottswood Ave.

Police say the female victim was walking from her car — when Hurst hit her in the back of the head and grabbed her purse with $50 inside.

The victim wasn’t seriously injured.

Hurst was captured by police a short time later.

He’s due in court for an arraignment on Monday.