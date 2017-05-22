× President reaffirms ‘unbreakable bond’ between US, Israel

ISRAEL — President Donald Trump is in Israel this morning continuing his first overseas trip as commander-in-chief.

The President and First Lady Melania Trump touched down in Tel Aviv and received a warm welcome from Israeli officials including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

President Trump will spend two days in the region meeting with Israeli and Palestinian leaders hoping to renew the chance for peace in the Middle East.

“I have come to this sacred and ancient land to reaffirm the unbreakable bond between the United States and the state of Israel,” he said. “We have before us a rare opportunity to bring security and stability and peace to this region and to its people. Defeating terrorism and creating a future of harmony, prosperity and peace. But we can only get there working together. There is no other way.”

In Jerusalem, a crowd of women said they hope the United States can help bring an end to the conflict.

“It’s an historical opportunity that must not be missed,” said Hamutal Guri with Women Wage Peace.

Thousands of Israeli police officers, including border patrols and counter-terrorism units were deployed across the country to protect President Trump.

While in Israel, he will be touring some of the region’s holiest sites.

He becomes the first sitting president to visit the Western Wall — the holiest prayer site for Jews.

President Trump will also visit Jerusalem’s Church of the Holy Sepulcher – where its believed Jesus was buried and resurrected.