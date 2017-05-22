× Police investigating homicide that happened Friday in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed Friday in Whitehaven.

Officers responded to the scene in the 4600 block of Neely Road around 5 p.m. Friday.

Police said the victim was lying unresponsive in the middle of the road. He was transported to Regional Medical Center but later pronounced dead.

Police identified him as Torrance Smith, 29.

Investigators learned he was with a man he knew before the shooting, but it’s unclear what led to the gunfire.

The suspect is at large.