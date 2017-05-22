× Police: Bodily fluid thrown on women shopping at Portland grocery store

PORTLAND, Oregon — Police in Portland are searching for a man who is throwing bodily fluid on women in grocery stores.

“I had to return the cart, went back to my car and felt something hit me again. I just kind of stopped and stood in my tracks and was thinking, ‘You got to be kidding me, how is this happening again.'”

Police released surveillance photos of the man they said is following women at grocery stores and throwing semen on them.

It has happened at least twice at the local Safeway in Southwest Portland.

The victim said the first time it happened, the man walked up to her inside the store, threw it on her, then ran away.

Months later in the parking garage, she said someone drove by in a car and threw it at her through their window.

“At first you’re in disbelief because you’re like is this really happening. This is disgusting. Who would do this? And then it goes through your mind, like okay was he watching me this whole time? Was he in his car watching me unload my groceries? Has he been stalking me at the store?” the victim stated.

Two other cases were also reported to police.