Ohio mother accused of murdering children

DAYTON, Ohio — A Dayton mother is set to appear before a judge Monday after she allegedly shot and killed her children.

WHIO reported both children — 8-year-old Khmorra and 6-year-old Kaiden — both died Sunday evening after spending several days in the hospital.

At the time of her arrest Thursday, Claudena Helton was charged with two counts of attempted murder and four counts of aggravated assault. Those charges will likely be upgraded due to the children’s death.

Police said the incident happened around 10 a.m. Thursday inside their home.

Sources have uncovered that this is not the first time Helton has been in trouble with the law.

In March 2014, she was convicted of disorderly conduct inside Juvenile Court.

Child Services was also reportedly investigating Helton.