NASCAR is back! Enter to win tickets!

NASCAR K & N Series invades Memphis International Raceway on the weekend of June 3!

Memphis International Raceway will host the exciting NASCAR K&N Pro Series for the Memphis 125. The race, held at the 0.75-mile short track in Millington, Tenn., will be broadcast nationally on a tape-delayed basis on the NBC Sports Network (NBCSN).

Current K&N Pro Series drivers include multi-generation drivers Harrison Burton and Todd Gilliland along with Jay Beasley and Collin Cabre from NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity program. Watch these young stars as they look to follow the path of recent K&N Pro Series graduates Joey Logano, Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott and Daniel Suarez into the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series.

Enter HERE to win a family 4 pack of tickets to this exciting event!



An open-test session is scheduled from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., CDT, Friday, June 2 with admission free to all Saturday ticket holders. The Memphis 125, Saturday, June 3 action includes practice, qualifying and a driver autograph session before drivers take the green flag at 5 p.m.

Saturday tickets start at just $20 for adults. For just $49, a limited number of fans can purchase a VIP experience that includes lunch with the drivers.