× Mississippi lawmaker says Louisiana leaders should be ‘lynched’

JACKSON, MISS. — A Mississippi lawmaker is receiving criticism over comments about the removal of Confederate monuments he made on social media.

On Saturday, Karl Oliver posted to Facebook saying, “The destruction of these monuments, erected in the loving memory of our family and fellow Southern Americans, is both heinous and horrific.”

“If the, and I use this term extremely loosely, “leadership” of Louisiana wishes to, in a Nazi-ish fashion, burn books or destroy historical monuments of OUR HISTORY, they should be LYNCHED!” he added.

The comments stemmed from the recent removal of several Confederate monuments in the city of New Orleans following years of heated public debate and legal fights.

The statues will be put in storage while the city looks for a suitable place to display them, such as a museum.

The city secured private funding to remove the monuments, the mayor’s office has said.

But backlash has been building against removing Confederate monuments.

The Louisiana House passed a bill last Monday that would prohibit local governments from removing war memorials, including those from the Civil War.

House Bill 71 allows local governments to take down a memorial only if voters approve the action at “an election held for that purpose.” The proposal passed in a 65-31 vote and heads to the state’s Senate.

Oliver’s comments Saturday received more than 1,000 comments and has been shared almost 500 times.

House Speaker Philip Gunn took to Facebook on Monday condemning Oliver’s comments.

“They do not reflect the views of the Republican party, the leadership of the House of Representatives or the House as a whole. Using the word “lynched” is inappropriate and offensive. We call on Rep. Oliver to apologize,” he posted.

Representative Jeramey Anderson also posted to social media saying, “I am offended and outraged that a public official in 2017 would, with an obvious conviction and clear conscience, call for and promote one of the most cruel, viscous, and wicked acts in American history.”

I strongly condemn the statement by my colleague Rep. Karl Oliver—it's hateful, offensive and ignorant. In 2017, it's a shame. #msleg pic.twitter.com/JoDItSl0kW — Rep Jeramey Anderson (@jerameyanderson) May 22, 2017