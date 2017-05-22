× Manila teen sentenced in rape case

MANILA, Ark. — A Manila teen has been sentenced after he confessed to raping a woman over a year ago.

Dawson Wade was sentenced to 10 years behind bars followed by 10 years suspended imposition of sentence.

The victim told police the pair were on their way back to her house when Wade suddenly stopped at a home, claiming he needed to pick up a gun.

When she followed him to the shed, the 16-year-old put a screwdriver to her neck and raped her.

Wade was charged as an adult, the Blytheville Courier News reported.