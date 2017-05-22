× Historical marker, ceremony honor the memories of two tragedies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A ceremony was held to honor the memory of two tragedies.

Ell Person was burned alive and lynched in front of a crowd of about 5,000 people after he was accused of raping and murdering 15-year-old Antoinette Rappel.

Her body was discovered at the old Wolf River Bridge near what is now Summer Avenue.

At the time, law enforcement disagreed on Peron’s guilt.

Now 100 years later, an historical marker was placed near the spot where the lynching took place.

An interfaith service was also held where Rappel’s body was found.

No one was ever convicted for either crime.