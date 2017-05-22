× Firefighter injured after gas station facade comes crashing down

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. — Dramatic video shows the moment a gas station facade came falling on top of a firefighter in Iron Mountain, Michigan.

It happened at about 3 p.m. Saturday at a Mobil gas station and Burger King on Stephenson Avenue, off US-2 in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

The video was captured by photographer Jason Asselin. It also shows the moment several people rush to rescue the firefighter.

Asselin, a veteran photographer, tells 7 Action News he was shocked to witness the exact moment the facade came falling down.

“I thought I just filmed my worst fear,” he said. “It scared me bad!”

Fire officials said two firefighters were injured in the blaze.

Amazingly, both firefighters are doing okay.

It’s not clear what caused the building to go up in flames.