× FBI investigating race as possible motive for University of Maryland murder

COLLEGE PARK — “We have no doubt that Sean Urbanski, with a knife, stabbed Richard Wilbur Collins and killed him.”

Police in Maryland now have reason to believe 22-year-old murder suspect Sean Christopher Urbanski — a student at the University of Maryland — may have used race as a motivator in the alleged murder of Richard Collins.

“We’re here to evaluate that as an ongoing concern, in respect to whether or not this was a hate crime,” said FBI Special Agent Gordon Johnson.

The FBI has been called in to help with the investigation which centers around a racially charged Facebook page for the group “Alt-Reich: Nation.”

Urbanski was a member.

“It shows extreme bias against women, Latinos, members of the Jewish faith, and especially African-Americans,” said University of Maryland College Park Chief of Police David Mitchell.

Richard Collins was preparing to receive his diploma this week from Bowie State University and serve his country. He completed his ROTC training last Thursday and was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army.

“Hate has no place in America. Hate has no place on a college campus,” said the Vice President of Student Affairs at Bowie State University Artie Travis.

The Facebook group appears to have been taken down since the murder.