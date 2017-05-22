× City Watch issued for missing Whitehaven boy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD detectives are looking for a missing 12-year-old boy who disappeared from his Whitehaven home overnight.

Police issued a City Watch Alert early Monday morning for Montavius Lane.

He was last seen leaving his home in the 1900 block of Winchester Road around 5 p.m. Sunday.

Police say Lane is 5’2 and weighs 170 lbs.

He was wearing a red San Francisco 49ers hoodie with the word “Cookie” on the back.

Call Memphis Police at (901) 545-COPS if you know where Lane is.