City Watch canceled for missing mom, 2 children

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City Watch alert issued for a missing mother and her two children has been canceled.

All three were found safe shortly after the alert was issued.

According to police, Phoenix Christ was at Delta Medical for a mental evaluation when she disappeared.

She then reportedly went by a home in the 3900 block of Michael late Sunday evening and picked up 2-year-old Rainbow Kern and 5-month-old Crimson Kern.

The three individuals had not been seen since.