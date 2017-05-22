Caught on Camera: Sea Lion drags little girl into water

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRITISH COLUMBIA -- A YouTube video posted by Michael Fujiwara has already garnered more than 6 million views since Saturday.

Fujiwara was filming a large male sea lion by the Steveston Wharf in British Columbia.

"A huge crowd just started gathering around me, and a young girl came along with her family, and they started feeding the animal," Fujiwara said.

The girl seemed amused at first, but moments later, as she sat next to the waters edge, the sea lion came back, this time grabbing her dress and dragging her into the water.

Without hesitation, a man jumps in a saves her.

While rare, sea lions have attacked humans before, typically when we get too close, experts said.

They said in most cases people are the problem.

"You cannot think these are characters out of a Disney movie. They are not pets. They got teeth; they can bite," said UBC Marine Mammal Researcher Andrew Trites.

The said people wouldn't let their children feed a bear, and the same should go for a sea lion and all wild animals.