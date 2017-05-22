× 4 people shot at vigil for Memphis teen who was killed by stray bullet last year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shots rang out while people were gathered at a vigil to remember a victim of gunfire.

The shooting happened at Danny Thomas Boulevard and Mississippi Boulevard, where a vigil was being held for Myneisha Johnson, an 18-year-old who was killed a year ago by a stray bullet downtown.

A witness told WREG she heard 20 gunshots.

Police said one of the victims is in critical condition and another is noncritical. There is no information on the conditions of the other two victims at this time.

WREG is on the scene working to learn more.