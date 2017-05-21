WATCH: Dinosaur rides scooter down Main Street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There's been a dinosaur sighting in Memphis!

The prehistoric creature was caught on camera riding a scooter down Main Street.

The same species of dinosaur was seen Thursday in Charleston, South Carolina, and caused a bit of chaos.

According to WCSC, it spooked some carriage horses while walking downtown, causing the driver to fall and hurt himself.

Passengers and witnesses said the Tyrannosaurus rex made "growling noises" at the horses, and the driver said the dino refused to back down.

That dinosaur, identified as Nicole Wells, 26, turned herself in to police the next day. She's charged with disorderly conduct and wearing a mask or disguise.

We have not heard of any confrontations between the Memphis dinosaur and our city's carriage horses.