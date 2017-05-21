× Ole Miss softball team makes school history with win

OXFORD, Miss. – The Ole Miss Rebels made school history Sunday, following up their first SEC Tournament Championship with the first NCAA Regional win in school history, beating North Carolina 7-2.

The Rebels broke a 2-2 tie in the sixth with Brittany Finney’s go-ahead two-run home run to left. Ole Miss would then add three more in the seventh to go 3-and-0 at home this weekend, giving up just two runs while scoring 17.

Ole Miss, off to its first Super Regional, now heads to UCLA to take on the Bruins.

The Rebels have won 7 straight and 12 of their last 13.