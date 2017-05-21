× 2 hospitalized after nearby shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating two shootings that occurred one after the other.

Police say the first happened in the 2000 block of Boyle Avenue. Officers responded to a call saying that a young man had been shot. Police found the victim and he was transported to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Shortly after that call, police say they responded to a call from the intersection of Frisco Avenue and Carver Avenue, just down the street from Boyle Avenue.

The victim told police he was walking down the street when someone drove up next to him and started shooting at him. The victim said he ran away only to discover that he had been hit. He was transported to the Regional Medical Center in non-critical condition.

Police are not sure if the two shootings are related.