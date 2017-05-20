× Two men wanted by WMPD for shooting at an officer

WEST MEMPHIS, AR. — The West Memphis Police Department is searching for two men who reportedly shot at a police officer.

West Memphis Police say 20 year-old Jaylen Farmer and 19 year-old Vondre McClure were riding in a car that a patrol officer tried to pull over.

Captain Joe Baker said the officer saw a traffic violation and pulled into a gas station to wait for the men to come out.

Baker said that as soon as the officer turned on his car lights, someone in the backseat of the car leaned out of the window with an AK-47 and began firing shots.

While the officer’s patrol car was struck, the officer was not injured and continued to follow the suspects. The suspects wrecked the car they were driving and ran away on foot.

Farmer and McClure are wanted for attempted capital murder, discharging a firearm from a vehicle and engaging in violent criminal group activity.

Both Farmer and McClure have been in trouble in West Memphis before. Farmer has a prior charge of carrying a weapon with an intent to commit a crime. McClure has a burglary and theft charge from last year. McClure is still on probation from those past charges.

Anyone with any information on the suspects is asked to contact Crittenden County Crime Stoppers at 870-732-4444 or the West Memphis Police Department at 870-735-1210. The suspects are considered armed and dangerous.