Suspects break into Lakeland Walgreens

LAKELAND, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating another Walgreens break-in.

According to the SCSO Facebook page, the break-in took place around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Suspects reportedly went to the Walgreens at the intersection of Highway 64 and Canada Road, forced the front door open and stole an “undetermined” amount of drugs.

This break-in is the latest in a string of thefts and burglaries targeting Walgreens stores.

The SCSO has no suspect information available at this time.