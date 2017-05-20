× Police capture suspect in murder of man at Memphis market

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The suspect in a deadly shooting is behind bars.

Marquise Fleming, 20, is accused of shooting and killing Andrew Gleaton, 23.

The shooting happened May 1 at a market in the 1500 block of Vollintine Avenue.

Two people were shot; Gleaton died within a few hours at the hospital, but the other victim survived.

Investigators learned the suspect got out of a car, went over to the victims, started shooting and then fled the scene.

Fleming is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault.