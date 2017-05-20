Police: Burglar steals $17K worth of cigarettes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating a burglary in which the suspect stole about $17,000 worth of cigarettes.

It happened between 11 p.m. Thursday and 7:15 a.m. Friday at the Cash and Save in the 1000 block of South Third Street.

The person who called police told them the suspect broke through the cinder-block wall to get into the store.

Security footage shows the gloved suspect putting the cigarettes into trash bags. He seems to be speaking with an accomplice outside during the burglary.

If you recognize the suspect or have any information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH or submit an anonymous tip at http://www.528cash.org.