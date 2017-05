× Man arrested for sexual battery in DeSoto County

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — A man has been arrested for crimes against people who were in his care.

Joe N. Jones was charged with two counts of sexual battery of a vulnerable person.

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office did not give details about the incidents but did say the allegations concerned Jones and multiple people who were placed in his care.

Jones is at DeSoto County Jail with a bond of $100,000.