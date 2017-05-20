× WCBCC17 results: Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q crowned grand champion for record 5th time

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The votes are in, and we have a new world-champion barbecue team: Congratulations to Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q!

Winners were announced Saturday to cap off this year’s World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest.

This is the fifth time Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q has been named grand champion — a record, according to Memphis in May. The team has previously won in 2000, 2003, 2011 and 2014.

Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q also came in first in the shoulder category and third in vinegar this year.

Results

Grand champion

Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q

Ribs

10 Bones BBQ 901Q Emily’s Tennessee Prime Dirk Piggler’s Porkographic BBQ Blues Hog Pitmaker-BBQ Addiction Rowdy Southern Swine Meat Mitch Fat Side Up Slab A’ Smokin’

Shoulder

Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q Red Hot Smokers Cool Smoke Pork Illustrated Moe Cason Barbecue Pork Me Baby The Pork University Delta Porkers Sweet Swine O’ Mine Victory Lane BBQ

Whole Hog

Yazoo’s Delta Q Mac’s Smoke Shop Southern Hoggers BBQ Company Will-Be-Que BBQ Team Salty Rinse BBQ Taxi Guys The Shed Jacks Old South Grilla Grills Whole Hog Cafe

Patio Porker

Bad Pig BBQ It’s About Time 4UWEQUE Smokin Spiders

Kingsford Tour of Champions Final

The Shed

Exotic

Swinos

Seafood

Uncle Murle’s BBQ Team

Poultry

Smokin With An Attitude

Wings

Diamond D Cooking Team Smoke Masters Shoats & Skins

Beef

Killer Hogs Annesdale Pork Slapjo Mama BBQ Hog Cooking Team

Mustard

Moon Smokers Rusty’s Smoke BBQ Diamond D Cooking Team

Tomato

Down to Smoke BBQ Team Barbecue Republic Dirk Piggler’s Porkographic BBQ

Vinegar