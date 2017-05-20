WCBCC17 results: Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q crowned grand champion for record 5th time
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The votes are in, and we have a new world-champion barbecue team: Congratulations to Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q!
Winners were announced Saturday to cap off this year’s World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest.
This is the fifth time Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q has been named grand champion — a record, according to Memphis in May. The team has previously won in 2000, 2003, 2011 and 2014.
Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q also came in first in the shoulder category and third in vinegar this year.
Results
Grand champion
- Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q
Ribs
- 10 Bones BBQ
- 901Q
- Emily’s Tennessee Prime
- Dirk Piggler’s Porkographic BBQ
- Blues Hog
- Pitmaker-BBQ Addiction
- Rowdy Southern Swine
- Meat Mitch
- Fat Side Up
- Slab A’ Smokin’
Shoulder
- Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q
- Red Hot Smokers
- Cool Smoke
- Pork Illustrated
- Moe Cason Barbecue
- Pork Me Baby
- The Pork University
- Delta Porkers
- Sweet Swine O’ Mine
- Victory Lane BBQ
Whole Hog
- Yazoo’s Delta Q
- Mac’s Smoke Shop
- Southern Hoggers BBQ Company
- Will-Be-Que BBQ Team
- Salty Rinse BBQ
- Taxi Guys
- The Shed
- Jacks Old South
- Grilla Grills
- Whole Hog Cafe
Patio Porker
- Bad Pig BBQ
- It’s About Time
- 4UWEQUE
- Smokin Spiders
Kingsford Tour of Champions Final
- The Shed
Exotic
- Swinos
Seafood
- Uncle Murle’s BBQ Team
Poultry
- Smokin With An Attitude
Wings
- Diamond D Cooking Team
- Smoke Masters
- Shoats & Skins
Beef
- Killer Hogs
- Annesdale Pork
- Slapjo Mama BBQ Hog Cooking Team
Mustard
- Moon Smokers
- Rusty’s Smoke BBQ
- Diamond D Cooking Team
Tomato
- Down to Smoke BBQ Team
- Barbecue Republic
- Dirk Piggler’s Porkographic BBQ
Vinegar
- Smokin With An Attitude
- Rub Me Tender
- Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q