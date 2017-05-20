Use our Interactive Radar to track rain and storms

WCBCC17 results: Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q crowned grand champion for record 5th time

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The votes are in, and we have a new world-champion barbecue team: Congratulations to Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q!

Winners were announced Saturday to cap off this year’s World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest.

This is the fifth time Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q has been named grand champion — a record, according to Memphis in May. The team has previously won in 2000, 2003, 2011 and 2014.

Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q also came in first in the shoulder category and third in vinegar this year.

Results

Grand champion

  1. Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q

Ribs

  1. 10 Bones BBQ
  2. 901Q
  3. Emily’s Tennessee Prime
  4. Dirk Piggler’s Porkographic BBQ
  5. Blues Hog
  6. Pitmaker-BBQ Addiction
  7. Rowdy Southern Swine
  8. Meat Mitch
  9. Fat Side Up
  10. Slab A’ Smokin’

Shoulder

  1. Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q
  2. Red Hot Smokers
  3. Cool Smoke
  4. Pork Illustrated
  5. Moe Cason Barbecue
  6. Pork Me Baby
  7. The Pork University
  8. Delta Porkers
  9. Sweet Swine O’ Mine
  10. Victory Lane BBQ

Whole Hog

  1. Yazoo’s Delta Q
  2. Mac’s Smoke Shop
  3. Southern Hoggers BBQ Company
  4. Will-Be-Que BBQ Team
  5. Salty Rinse BBQ
  6. Taxi Guys
  7. The Shed
  8. Jacks Old South
  9. Grilla Grills
  10. Whole Hog Cafe

Patio Porker

  1. Bad Pig BBQ
  2. It’s About Time
  3. 4UWEQUE
  4. Smokin Spiders

Kingsford Tour of Champions Final

  1. The Shed

Exotic

  1. Swinos

Seafood

  1. Uncle Murle’s BBQ Team

Poultry

  1. Smokin With An Attitude

Wings

  1. Diamond D Cooking Team
  2. Smoke Masters
  3. Shoats & Skins

Beef

  1. Killer Hogs
  2. Annesdale Pork
  3. Slapjo Mama BBQ Hog Cooking Team

Mustard

  1. Moon Smokers
  2. Rusty’s Smoke BBQ
  3. Diamond D Cooking Team

Tomato

  1. Down to Smoke BBQ Team
  2. Barbecue Republic
  3. Dirk Piggler’s Porkographic BBQ

Vinegar

  1. Smokin With An Attitude
  2. Rub Me Tender
  3. Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q