Unemployment rate falls to record low in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK — There’s good news out of Arkansas as the state’s unemployment rate fell to a record low.

The U.S. Department of Labor said more people found work in April as the state added 11,000 jobs.

The unemployment rate fell to just 3.5 percent. That’s the lowest it’s been since 1976 and an entire point lower than the national average.

Closer to home, Shandong Ruyi Technology Group announced it will be creating an additional 800 jobs when it begins operations in Forrest City later next year.

Tennessee’s unemployment rate if 4.7 percent while Mississippi’s is 5 percent.