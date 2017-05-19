× Two injured in South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD detectives are investigating a double shooting in South Memphis.

Police say two people were shot in the 1100 block of Kerr Ave. near Elvis Presley Blvd. just before 2 a.m. Friday.

Both victim were taken to the Regional Medical Center — but so far, there’s no word on how they’re doing.

Police haven’t released any details about what led to the shooting or any suspect information.

Call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH if you have any information about this shooting.