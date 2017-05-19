× Thief steals from couple passing through Memphis to see newborn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Karen Clarke is trying to stay strong.

Her vehicle, the motorcycle and the trailer they were towing carrying gifts for their newborn grandson, was stolen from the Northeast Memphis motel parking lot where she was staying.

It was hard for her to talk about it Friday.

“He`s six weeks old and we haven`t met him yet. So just had a lot of stuff and we were planning a big trip.”

The items in the trailer were personal. Among the electronics, sewing machine and loads of clothes were other special items.

“A lot of the stuff is sentimental. There was a quilt a friend and I made for my grandson,” she said. “There’s a quilt out there and it has a map of the world on the backside of it.”

“You know is it going to wind up in a dumpster. You know, that`s the thing you don`t know.”

Clarke and her husband were traveling from Connecticut to California and decided to stay Wednesday night at the Baymont Inn and Suites off Shelby Oaks Drive.

The next morning they made the horrible discovery.

“I came out yesterday morning to walk our dog and where the car and the trailer had been was a pile of glass.”

Clarke said the suspects worked quick, making off with her vehicle, motorcycle, and trailer in a matter of minutes. She said she doesn`t think she was the only one targeted.

“They broke into a truck, another vehicle at the same time. They broke into that truck first and they stole the plate and a bunch of stuff out of it.”

She`s warning others who travel and park your vehicle overnight to do your best to bring all valuables inside.

And she`s asking the public to keep an eye out.

“I do hope that someone has a conscience. You know, they see this stuff and realize it belongs to real people, and they`ll find a way to get it back to us. No questions from me. I just want it back.”