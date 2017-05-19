× The Cosmopolitan Cook tempts your taste buds!

We’re tempting your taste buds with a taste of Italy this morning!

The Cosmopolitan Cook, Chef Ragan Oglesby, is here with a Tuscan inspired chicken dish!

Ladyfingers Catering

(901) 864-0746

Mozzarella Tuscan Chicken

Ingredients

1½ pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts, (I prefer cutlets)

2 Tablespoons olive oil

2 cups heavy cream

1 ½ cups chicken broth

½ cup cooking wine

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

Salt and pepper (to taste)

1 cup parmesan cheese

2 cups mozzarella cheese (or more)

1 cup spinach

½ cup sun dried tomatoes

Instructions

In a large skillet add olive oil and cook the chicken on medium high heat for 3-5 minutes on each side or until brown on each side and cooked until no longer pink in center. Remove chicken and set aside on a plate. In the same pan sauté garlic for 1-2 minutes.

Add the heavy cream, chicken broth and wine. Add parmesan cheese and stir gently; add Italian seasoning, salt and pepper. Whisk over medium high heat until it starts to thicken. Return chicken to sauce. Cover chicken with spinach, mozzarella cheese (generously) and sprinkle sun dried tomatoes all over. Cover and let it simmer until the spinach starts to wilt and cheese is completely melted. Serve over pasta angel hair pasta.