Report: Social media is bad for our youth’s mental health

BRITAIN — A health warning for those who love to use social media.

A new report from Britain’s Royal Society for Public Health said many popular social media sites can be detrimental to young people’s mental health.

Topping the list is Instagram.

Researches said the popular photo site makes young women and girls feel body inadequacy, forcing them to seek unrealistic goals of perfection.

Snapchat, Facebook and Twitter were also criticized for impacting the health and well-being of users between the ages of 14 to 24.

But the researchers did praise YouTube as the one social media giant to demonstrate a positive impact on mental health.

The study recommends that young people be encouraged to take a break from spending too much time on social media.

Among the recommendations?

A pop-up warning to alert users they’ve spent too much time online.