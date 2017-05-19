× Police: Kingston Frazier, focus of AMBER Alert, shot multiple times

JACKSON, Miss. — Police now confirm 6-year-old Kingston Frazier was shot multiple times.

Frazier was in a car stolen from a grocery store parking lot near Jackson around 1:30 Thursday morning.

Hours later he was found dead in the car in a rural area.

Authorities arrested three men they say are responsible: DeAllen Washington, Byron McBride and Dwan Wakefield.

One media outlet is reporting the coroner specifically said the shots were not self-inflicted to dispel rumors the child had been playing with a gun.