× MFD investigating suspicious fire at beauty salon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MFD investigators are looking into a suspicious fire at a North Memphis beauty salon.

The fire broke out at Divas and Diamonds on North Evergreen St. near Chelsea Ave. around 1:15 a.m. Friday.

Firefighters say the front of the business was heavily damaged — but there were no injuries.

One witness told WREG that the fire was possibly caused by someone throwing a Molotov cocktail at the building.

Call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH if you have any information about this fire.