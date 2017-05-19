× Group to protest against Memphis in May BBQ contest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Amid the smoke and celebration at the Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest, Keedran Franklin says it`s a “pig deal” and enough is enough.

“The event is not really geared towards people of color, oppressed or poor people.”

He’s worried about the dollars and who’s keeping it, hence the title of Saturday’s protest, “Stop Hogging The Bread.”

He and the Coalition of Concerned Citizens are taking action.

He said he wants the city to pour money spent on events like this into other projects.

The group is planning to try and get answers from city leaders,and they said they will do it by heading to the mayor`s tent for answers.

“He’s the mayor. He has the power, the money.”

WREG reached out to the mayor and the city of Memphis for comment.

We were told that Memphis in May is its own entity and the mayor won’t even have a tent at the fest.

“Memphis in May gets a lot poured into it. More than Africa in April. We are the majority to their minority.”

Memphis in May coordinators said that`s not the case at all. Each year cultures from around the world are celebrated. This year it’s Columbia.

Franklin said regardless, he will move forward by taking a stand Saturday and showing everyone fairness in funding and representation makes a difference.

“Most definitely. Doesn’t reflect the majority of our community.”

The group said the protest will be peaceful, organized and won’t take away from the event going on around them.

It will begin at First Congregational Church on Cooper Street Saturday at 3 p.m. and head downtown to the festival.