Grieving family speaks about 6-year-old Kingston Frazier’s death

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. -- "My family has cried and cried and cried."

Surrounded by family members and their attorney, David Archie recalled the smiles his great-nephew, Kingston Frazier, would bring to the entire family.

"He never called me `Uncle David.` He called me, `Uncle David, Uncle David!`"

The 6-year-old was found shot multiple times, according to the coroner. He also said the shots were not self-inflicted to dispel rumors he was playing with a gun.

His body was found in his mother's car, abandoned along a country road hours after he was kidnapped from the Kroger parking lot in Jackson.

"We don`t want to give any insight about any timeline or any facts at this particular time," said Archie.

The family's attorney didn't want the family going into details about the events leading up to the little boy's death citing an ongoing investigation.

They did however express gratitude for the outpouring of support they've received.

"We certainly want to thank you for all of your regards."

Regards we saw firsthand Friday morning as parents all around Jackson demanded justice for Kingston.

"When something to that degree strikes one parent, all parents feel it."

Three men were arrested and charged with capital murder for Kingston's death: Byron McBride, D'Allen Washington and Dwan Wakefield.

On Thursday, Wakefield's father insisted his son was innocent.

"We live in a wicked world, man, and I just hate that my son got caught up in this."

Archie said he too is worried about the young men he said he's constantly hearing about getting involved in lives of crime.

"It appears that Kingston died to bring an end to all this violence that is going on here in this city."