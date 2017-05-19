× Critical shooting sends one to the Regional Medical Center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An individual was rushed to the hospital after a shooting Friday evening.

Dispatchers received the call shortly after 5 p.m. from the area of Appleton and Appleville.

The victim was rushed to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

No other information was released.

If you can help identify the shooter or have any other information that could help police, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.