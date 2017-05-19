Community gathers for grief service after Facebook Live fire suicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- One week later and one block from where it happened, many in the music and Midtown communities gathered to grieve over the very public suicide of a man who set himself on fire on Facebook Live.

Many who saw the incident with their own eyes were having a hard time.

“We need help with every aspect of it,” Catherine Glosson said.

Glosson helped organize the grief session.

She explained the web of issues they would discuss, which all led up to the suicide.

“Jared called me mother, you know so my heart is aching for his family,” she said of the man who died.

Her daughter is Jared McLemore’s ex-girlfriend and also a victim of domestic abuse by him. Records showed police responded at least three times to instances of Jared getting physical with his girlfriend, including choking her and threatening to kill her.

“Believe women. That’s our theme now,” Glosson said. “People thought she was blowing things out of proportion, that it wasn’t significant, a lover’s quarrel. But it was so much more than that.”

What’s more, those who knew the man said he was bipolar.

Domestic violence and mental health advocates helped with the grief.

“Anybody who is struggling with this, whether domestic violence, suicide or grief, your life is worth a phone call. So please pick up the phone if you need help. That’s a sign of strength,” said Mike Labonte with the Memphis Crisis Center.

And though music is such a big part of this community’s life, tonight they're sitting and listening to words. They hoped their voices would make a difference for someone else.

If you or anyone you know needs help with suicide, mental health, domestic violence or any other type of issue, call the crisis center hotline at 901-CRISIS-7 or 1-800-273-TALK.