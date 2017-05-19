× Banker sentenced to 15 months in prison on embezzlement charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local banker was sentenced to time in a federal prison after pleading guilty to embezzlement charges.

Renwick Edwards, the manager of the Regions Bank in Whitehaven, will spend 15 months behind bars.

Between October 2013 and March 2015, Edwards reportedly embezzled $223,000 from his customers.

He pleaded guilty to embezzling $45,000 in March 2014.

In addition to his serving time, the judge ordered Edwards to pay Regions Bank $226,332 and be supervised for three years after his release.