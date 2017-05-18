× Suspicious fire damages two homes in Berclair

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MFD investigators are trying to determine what caused a fire that damaged two homes in the Berclair area late Wednesday night.

The fire started inside a vacant home in the 4700 block of Hillmont Ave. around 11 p.m., causing extensive damage to the attic and center part of the home.

The fire was so intense that the flames spread to the home next door, causing minor damage.

Luckily, the family in that house was able to get out safely.

Neighbors say this is the third time in the last week that there’s been a fire at the home — so firefighters are considering the possibility that arson may be to blame.