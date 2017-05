× 1 dead, 20 hurt hurt when car drives down Times Square sidewalk; police suspect DUI

TIMES SQUARE — One person is dead and 20 hurt in Times Square.

Early reports indicate a car drove down a sidewalk on 7th street between 42nd and 43rd.

Police say the cause was likely an impaired driver and not an act of terrorism.

The car came to rest with two of its wheels in the air, leaning on a lamppost and steel barriers intended to block vehicles from getting onto the sidewalk.

What's happening in Times Square?? This car was in the sidewalk and people are on the streets pic.twitter.com/PsepRtfrAr — gb (@gb__) May 18, 2017

People are laying on the sidewalks in Times Square, a car seems to have run on the sidewalk. pic.twitter.com/g2efKLfoX8 — gb (@gb__) May 18, 2017