New Sardis mayor-elect makes history

SARDIS, Miss. -- The mayor-elect of Sardis made history earlier this month when she was elected the first black female of the town.

Lula Palmer put her stake in the ground 12 years ago.

Now, she’s finally pulling it out of the ground with the title of mayor in tow.

"This is my third time trying. I ran in 2005. Then I ran in 2013, lost in a runoff election and decided to try again," said Palmer.

The third time was the charm.

She will be the first African American female mayor of Sardis.

"Sometimes it’s just timing and I think this may have been my season,"she said.

It's a position she said she’s been preparing for since her younger years. Her heart for helping people made the switch to politics a smooth transition.

"It is my home and if I am going to make it my home then I want it to be the best place," said Palmer.

Palmer wants to make Sardis a destination and a place that many are proud to call home.

"Top of the list is to bring a full service grocery store here so our senior citizens won’t have to travel so far to get groceries," said Palmer.

Right now, residents have to drive to Sanatobia or Batesville about 30 minutes away just to check things off of their grocery list.

She also plans on fixing local roads, making improvements within the North Panola County School District and bringing in more jobs to Sardis.

"I am in it for the people of Sardis. Everyone working together we can move Sardis forward united."

All things she deems possible by rolling up her sleeves and putting her promises into action.