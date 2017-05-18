× City to encourage residential developers to build in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you look in parts of downtown you see growth and lots of it.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and EDGE President and CEO Reid Dulberger said they want to see this happen in other parts of the city.

“Help revitalize neighborhoods, stabilize and ultimately regrow the city`s population, and allow us to retract and retain the work force the city and the county will need going forward,” said Dulberger.

So how do apartment complexes do this?

Dulberger acknowledged it seems like a small thing.

“There have been very few built in the last 20 years outside of the downtown core. There’s a demand for this kind of space.”

Dulberger said this isn`t specific to a certain part of the city or county.

“This affects everyone. We anticipate being able to leverage existing projects so the Graceland expansion in Whitehaven is an excellent example. And we`ll be looking along Elvis Presley Boulevard corridor to see if there is a project or two we can do there.”

Each complex must have at least 25 units and some of them must be set aside for those who are low and moderate income.

They must also contract with small businesses and women, minority owned firms.

“To make sure our local contractors get a piece of the action.”

Mayor Strickland said this pilot will help make Memphis an ‘it’ city where people want to live.

“This is the fruit of an idea on which I campaigned for mayor. We need to drive development and density in our core city and this will be another tool to enable that.”