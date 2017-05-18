Arrest made after man was shot in the backseat of a car

Hector Rostro/Photo: Shelby County Jail

MEMPHIS –Miguel Ayala was just 19 years old when he died after being shot May 13.

Police have charged Hector Rostro, also 19, with reckless homicide and tampering with/fabricating evidence.

Miguel Ayala

Friends said Ayala was riding in a truck near Isabell Street Saturday afternoon when someone in the back seat fired a gun.

“Gunshot went off. He said it was an accident. I didn’t see. I was focused on the road,” said Ayala’s friend who was driving.

Ayala was supposed to be married in June.