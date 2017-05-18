× Arrest made after man was shot in the backseat of a car

MEMPHIS –Miguel Ayala was just 19 years old when he died after being shot May 13.

Police have charged Hector Rostro, also 19, with reckless homicide and tampering with/fabricating evidence.

Friends said Ayala was riding in a truck near Isabell Street Saturday afternoon when someone in the back seat fired a gun.

“Gunshot went off. He said it was an accident. I didn’t see. I was focused on the road,” said Ayala’s friend who was driving.

Ayala was supposed to be married in June.