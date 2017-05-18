× AMBER Alert issued for missing 6-year-old Mississippi boy

JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for a missing boy from the Jackson area.

6-year-old Kingston Frazier was last seen at a Kroger store near I-55 in Jackson around 1:15 a.m. Thursday.

Investigators say he was in a gray 2000 Toyota Camry with Mississippi license plates HYX 783.

Frazier is 3 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 40 lbs.

He has curly black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a white tank top, khaki pants and black & gold Jordan tennis shoes.

Call the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation at (855) 642-5378 if you have any information.