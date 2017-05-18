× Alan Thicke’s widow, sons heading to court in dispute over prenuptial agreement

NEW YORK — The two oldest sons of entertainer Alan Thicke are taking his widow to court.

Robin and Brennan Thicke claim the actor’s widow, Tanya Callau, is claiming a prenuptial agreement she signed more than a decade ago is invalid.

The two brothers said Callau never complained about the actor’s estate or prenup until his death last December.

Court documents say under terms of the agreement, Thicke’s sons received ownership of the family’s California ranch, 75 percent of his personal effects and 60 percent of his remaining estate while Callau received the rest of the late actor’s personal effects and estate. She also received a life insurance policy and death benefits.

A lawyer for Thicke’s sons says Callau has threatened to make her claims public to force them to enter into mediation with her.

Thicke passed away in December at 69. He suffered a heart attack while playing hockey with his youngest son.