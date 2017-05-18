× Police: U.S. mail carrier helped gang deliver drugs

MEMPHIS — Twenty-five people have been indicted after a large drug bust in Memphis.

Police say a letter carrier with the U.S. Postal Service was helping a gang sell drugs.

The carrier has been identified as Letravius Shaw.

Police say the bust involved the Grape Street Crips.

The bust included heroin, Fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana, and Oxycodone pills.

Operation “Wait a Minute Mr. Postman” ran from August 2016 until February.

Thirteen guns, 33 vehicles, three motorcycles and $22,000 in cash were seized.