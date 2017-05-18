× 100% of Freedom Preparatory Academy seniors are headed to college.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -Family and friends cheered as seniors announced what university they had been accepted too.

Freedom Preparatory Academy High School held their first ever Senior Signing day.

The school is in a neighborhood where only 10% of residents earn college degrees.

But, 100% of the school’s graduating seniors have been accepted into a four-year university.

Some students have overcome a lot of struggles.

“Actually just recently my house burned down that’s one trial I’ve had to do, but I just kept pushing through and made it here,” shared Tyler Vaughn who was accepted to the University of Tennessee to study to become a Veterinarian.

One teacher was brought to tears as he spoke to the students about their amazing accomplishment.

Yazma Gilliam who has been accepted to the University of Memphis and wants to major in forensic sciences to hopefully work for the FBI due to a “lot of gang violence” in her community.

Vaughn also stated that being the first to graduate from high school in his family comes with a lot of pressure.

“I have a lot of siblings so I’m basically setting an example. Paving the road for them.”

Education is freedom, shout students when asked why they read.