Woman in hospital after Blytheville police say she jumped out of moving patrol car

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. -- A 25-year-old is recovering in Memphis after Blytheville police say she jumped out of a moving patrol car on her way to jail.

The woman was one of four suspects arrested for aggravated burglary at an apartment building. The crime took place only about two miles away from the police station.

“I’m a little nervous now," said Holly Aysworth.

Aysworth said she’s surprised she didn’t hear the commotion at her neighbor’s in Blytheville around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

“That’s even more nerve-wracking knowing it was right next door because I was home and I had no idea," she said.

Police said it started when suspects Sherrie McClellan and Ashley Sutton knocked on an apartment door on East Main Street. They said the women told the man who opened the door they were looking for his roommate but then quickly pointed a gun at his face.

Officers said the man slammed the door shut and called 911, but two more suspects, Michelle Faulkenberry and Benjamin Sutton, joined the women and kicked in the back door, rushing into the home.

“Any state, any town you go to, you’ve got to be careful," said Aysworth.

Police said they arrived while the four suspects were still there and put them into a patrol car.

However, officers said Sutton jumped out of the moving car traveling at highway speeds less than a mile away from the police station.

“I would go to jail any day before jumping out of any moving vehicle," said one woman we spoke with on Wednesday in Blytheville.

Police said Sutton was in handcuffs in the front seat and the door was unlocked. They haven’t responded on whether or not that’s routine, but they said Sutton was rushed to Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

“She might’ve not been stable in her right frame of mind," said Valerie Spencer who lives in Blytheville.

As she recovers, neighbors said they’re glad it didn’t end worse.

“That’s a relief," said Aysworth. "I would never wish for anything bad to happen to anybody, especially around here.”

Neighbors in the complex told WREG the suspects knew the victims, but they were surprised to hear about the accusations.

We reached out to Regional Medical Center to see how Sutton’s doing, but haven’t heard back.